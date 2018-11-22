RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy responding to a family fight in South Carolina was shot at and ended up with a shotgun pellet or bullet fragment in the eye.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says the suspect also shot a woman in the house, then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Malphrus said his deputies were called to the home near Ridgeland early Thursday morning. He did not give details about the domestic incident.
Malphrus said in a post on Facebook that the deputy is recovering from surgery. He says the woman wounded is at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital, but did not give her condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- APNewsBreak: Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
- American is killed by bow and arrow on remote island in India
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Roberts, Trump spar in extraordinary scrap over judges
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
Ridgeland is about 30 miles north of Savannah.