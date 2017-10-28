INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot and killed a Florida man who was wielding a machete.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy confronted the unidentified man Friday night at an Indiantown intersection. An incident ensued and the deputy shot the man multiple times. No other details were released.
The Palm Beach Post said authorities are still gathering details.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com