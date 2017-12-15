SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on multiple counts after an investigation begun when he punched an inmate in the face in 2016.

Michael Fernandez was arrested Friday after his indictment on single counts of official oppression, violating an inmate’s civil rights, assault causing bodily injury and record tampering.

Fernandez was suspended without pay for 15 days after the June 15, 2016, incident. He told investigators he hit Ramos after the inmate refused to comply with his orders to sit and pulled away from him with both hands clenched in a threatening manner. He also said he hit Ramos inadvertently. However, security video showed Ramos sitting on a bench as Fernandez ordered and that the punch results from a verbal provocation, not an actual threat.

Fernandez calls the charges frivolous.