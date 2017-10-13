NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second ranking leader of the New Jersey set of the Grape Street Crips has admitted his role in murder, attempted murders and the kidnapping a heroin trafficker.
Kwasi “Welches” Mack pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy in federal court in Newark on Thursday.
The 28-year-old admitted using two firearms to kill a rival gang member in 2006 and in 2011 tried to kill a gang member who cooperated in a murder investigation. He also ordered murders and participated in drug distribution.
Under terms of the plea agreement, Mack will be sentenced to 39 to 45 years in prison in March.
