NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second ranking leader of the New Jersey set of the Grape Street Crips has admitted his role in murder, attempted murders and the kidnapping a heroin trafficker.

Kwasi “Welches” Mack pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy in federal court in Newark on Thursday.

The 28-year-old admitted using two firearms to kill a rival gang member in 2006 and in 2011 tried to kill a gang member who cooperated in a murder investigation. He also ordered murders and participated in drug distribution.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Mack will be sentenced to 39 to 45 years in prison in March.