RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who was following a fleeing vehicle when he collided with another car has suffered two broken legs and that the other driver was seriously injured.

WDAF-TV reports that the fleeing driver remains on the loose Wednesday morning. Deputy Raashid Brown says the pursuit began after the driver refused to stop along Interstate 70. The traffic stop was initiated because the vehicle’s tags didn’t match the registration information.

Brown says that after a second deputy managed to attach a GPS tracker to the suspect’s vehicle, the deputies turned off their emergency lights. They were tracking the route of the fleeing vehicle using a GPS tracker system when the crash happened in Raytown. Investigators haven’t yet said which driver was at fault in the crash.

