BALTIMORE (AP) — The recently hired deputy director of Baltimore’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement has resigned after being disbarred last year.

The office’s director, Jill Carter, told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that Charles G. Byrd Jr. decided to resign because he didn’t want his past to be a distraction to the important work of the Office of Civil Rights.

Court records show Byrd was disbarred for misappropriating funds in his private law firm’s attorney trust account for his personal use and benefit.

Byrd says none of his former clients lost money in the matter. He says he consented to disbarment because he was the firm’s managing partner and was planning to retire anyway.

Byrd oversaw both the Civilian Review Board and the Community Relations Commission as deputy director.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com