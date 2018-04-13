BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy is accused of stealing methamphetamine and cell phones from the Metro Area Task Force.

A judge has set bond at $2,500 cash for 31-year-old Kerry Komrosky, who is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The Bismarck Tribune reports Komrosky has resigned from the department.

Sheriff Pat Heinert says it wasn’t easy to arrest one of their own. Heinert says he’s not sure how Komrosky got the pound of meth and 13 cell phones. He says deputies can’t get into the evidence rooms because there are designated personnel that transfer evidence into storage.

Komrosky was hired by Burleigh County five years ago. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com