WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida are looking for a thief who stole a vehicle that was left running with an infant inside from a gas station.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was stolen around 4 a.m. Tuesday from a Raceway Gas Station in West Palm Beach. The 5 1/2-month-old baby was found unharmed a short time later at a gas station in nearby Royal Palm Beach.
A search for the vehicle continues.
No further details were immediately available.
