UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Maryland has announced that it plans to put body cameras on all their deputies, starting with those in the Domestic Violence Unit.

WTOP-FM reported Sunday that Prince George’s County Sheriff Melvin High says he wants to equip deputies with cameras so that they have ultimately the best view and the best evidence of what transpired in that circumstance.

Lt. Brian Endlich says a new policy dictates that cameras be turned on during calls for service and while serving court orders. Deputies can also choose to turn on cameras in other situations.

The sheriff says the cameras are not a cure-all, but they are an important tool for building trust. The goal is for all county deputies to have the devices by June of next year.