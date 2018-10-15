Share story

By
The Associated Press

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received the call Saturday.

One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

Since deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig, they knew where to take him.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

The Associated Press