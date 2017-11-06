KING CITY, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Washington County are trying to identify a man who was struck and killed by a pickup in King City.

Witnesses told investigators the man ran across Highway 99W while northbound traffic had a green light. One driver slammed on the brakes, narrowly avoiding the man, but the pickup in the next travel lane was not so fortunate.

The man died at the scene Saturday night despite efforts from bystanders who performed CPR.

He was not carrying any identification.

The sheriff’s office say the man was about 30 years old, with red hair and a beard.