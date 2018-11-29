MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say five Florida junior high school students have been hospitalized after eating candy laced with marijuana.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release say deputies responded to Mulberry Middle School Thursday afternoon following reports of sick students.
Detectives say they’re working with school staff and district officials to determine how the children obtained the marijuana-infused gummy bears. Authorities say criminal charges are pending.
Besides the five students who were hospitalized, officials say two others were picked up by their parents to be medically examined.
Officials didn’t immediately report the conditions of the children.