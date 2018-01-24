ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say an employee at a store pulled out a gun and fired shots at a gunman as he fled.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports Nash County sheriff’s deputies say the Nashville store was held up late Monday night by a person who demanded money from the cash register.

The deputies said the employee pulled out a revolver during the robbery and fired multiple shots at the suspect as they fled. The worker wasn’t hurt, and it’s not known if the robber was hit by gunfire.

A search dog tracked the robber to a car vehicle parked down a road. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

