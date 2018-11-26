BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old joyrider led officers on a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph (160 kph) in eastern Iowa.

She and five other young people in the van were taken into custody early Sunday after the minivan was stopped on the west side of Davenport.

Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns (janz) says the chase began in Blue Grass after the minivan was spotted by an officer checking a report of vehicle break-ins. Jahns says Scott County sheriff’s deputies stopped the minivan by using deflation devices to puncture all four tires.

Charges are pending for the young driver and other juveniles in the minivan. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

Jahns say the minivan was stolen in Rock Island, Illinois.