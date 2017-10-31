COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has shot and killed another man who pulled a gun on him while they were negotiating the sale of an item using an online app.
Richland County sheriff’s deputies say the man who wanted to buy the item pulled a gun on the seller outside an apartment northeast of Columbia around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the seller had a concealed weapons permit and pulled his own gun, shooting and killing 23-year-old Jaquel Cornelius.
Deputies did not say in a statement what the shooter was trying to sell, what social media app was used or release the name of the man who fired the shots.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting and no charges have been filed.