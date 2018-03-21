RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Deputies have rescued a 3-month-old puppy from a storm drain in Florida.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Deputy Tara Quezada was alerted to a small puppy that fell into a storm drain filled with water and was struggling to stay afloat.

Quezada called her zone partner Deputy Zachary Shute for help.

Authorities say the puppy was deep within the storm drain and out of the deputies’ reach.

Shute grabbed hold of Quezada’s duty belt, lowered her head first into the storm drain and used the net to rescue the puppy.

The puppy, affectionately named “Poncho,” was taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.