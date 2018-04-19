DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Deputies say human remains found along a highway in Georgia have been identified as a high school teacher reported missing three years ago.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jesse Hambrick tells news outlets that deputies do not believe 62-year-old Larry Bolen was the victim of a crime. Children hiking in the woods discovered his remains Wednesday night by Interstate 20.
Bolen had been missing since May 2015 and his vehicle was found near a Douglasville park days after he disappeared. His remains were roughly 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the park.
The Douglas County School System said in a statement that Bolen taught English for nearly three decades.
The cause of Bolen’s death has not been determined.