SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — Three deputies remain on paid leave following the fatal shooting of a Tigard man southwest of Portland in Sherwood last week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 54-year-old Remi Sabbe was shot by deputies last Friday after authorities say he pointed an AR-15 rifle at an armored police vehicle following a standoff lasting about two hours.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Earl Brown and Corporal Cade Edwards fired on Sabbe while he was in his pickup in a field near Southwest Roy Rogers Road and Scholls-Sherwood Road.
Authorities say a third officer who was in the police vehicle with Brown and Edwards was also placed on leave but didn’t fire on Sabbe.
Family of Sabbe referred questions to attorney Bill Knox who didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s requests for comment.
