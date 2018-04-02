LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were found in some woods in eastern South Carolina.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said in a news release that the remains were found around 4 p.m. Sunday in some woods in Lincolnville.
Antonio said railroad workers found the remains and called law enforcement.
Sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office are investigating the remains. There is no word yet on who the victim was and how the person died.
