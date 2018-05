SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say that the death of a man whose body was found last week in a South Carolina lake is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson was reported missing on April 24. His body was found floating in Lake Marion a day later.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says that no arrests have been made. His deputies are working on the case with authorities from Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.