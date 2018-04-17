FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Deputies say $4,000 worth of stolen street signs have been recovered from a home in Georgia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets in a statement that deputies executed a search warrant at the residence Monday where they found 10 county road signs, 14 stop signs and 23 sign posts.

Sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick says 39-year-old Frankie D. Breeding was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Bittick says more than 70 signs with a total value of roughly $11,000 have been stolen over the past two months. An anonymous tip led to the home where the signage was apparently being used to build a covered shed.

Bittick says more arrests are possible.