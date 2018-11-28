Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 47-year-old Florida woman apparently killed her 14-year-old son and then herself inside a home where a note warned of toxic chemicals.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the pair inside the home near Orlando on Monday afternoon after a neighbor complained of a suspicious smell.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the note was found inside a bedroom where deputies found the bodies of Leslie McKinley and her son, Kody Larue.

Authorities say the pair hadn’t been seen in two weeks.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jane Watrel says they’re waiting on a final confirmation from the medical examiner before ruling it a murder-suicide. But investigators believe chemicals may have been inhaled by the victims and toxins may have dissipated.

Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says the air quality wasn’t hazardous.

The Associated Press