ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 47-year-old Florida woman apparently killed her 14-year-old son and then herself inside a home where a note warned of toxic chemicals.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the pair inside the home near Orlando on Monday afternoon after a neighbor complained of a suspicious smell.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the note was found inside a bedroom where deputies found the bodies of Leslie McKinley and her son, Kody Larue.
Authorities say the pair hadn’t been seen in two weeks.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jane Watrel says they’re waiting on a final confirmation from the medical examiner before ruling it a murder-suicide. But investigators believe chemicals may have been inhaled by the victims and toxins may have dissipated.
Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says the air quality wasn’t hazardous.