BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a military plane has crashed in coastal South Carolina.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the Grays Hill community.
The statement from deputies did not specify the type of plane, the branch of the military or give other details.
The crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
A woman answering the phone at the station could not confirm a crash and said officials aren’t releasing any information at this time.