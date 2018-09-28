BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a military plane has crashed in coastal South Carolina.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the Grays Hill community.

The statement from deputies did not specify the type of plane, the branch of the military or give other details.

The crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

A woman answering the phone at the station could not confirm a crash and said officials aren’t releasing any information at this time.