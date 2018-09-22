DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing a felony charge after authorities say he told a television station and sheriff’s deputies that he was going to shoot down the sheriff’s helicopter if it didn’t stop flying over his house.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Saturday that 54-year-old Robert Moni is charged with making a false report of a bomb, arson or weapon of mass destruction.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a call Thursday from a TV station employee who said that a man had claimed in a phone call that he would shoot down the sheriff’s helicopter if it didn’t stop flying overhead.

Investigators say Moni had made similar threats before and espoused conspiracy theories, saying the helicopters were spying on him.

Records show Moni was released on $20,000 bail. He did not respond to a phone call.