SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend before taking his own life.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office news release reports that 26-year-old Alexis Marie Waranka and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Ryan Anthony Young, were found dead early Wednesday morning at her Silver Springs Shores apartment, and 29-year-old Gregory John Briseno was found dead in a vehicle a short time later several miles away.

Deputies say initial witness interviews and a Facebook post by Briseno around the time of the murders pointed to him as the prime suspect. While investigators were still at Waranka’s apartment, a 911 call led deputies to car parked in a wooded area. The deputies reported finding Briseno, who appeared to be dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.