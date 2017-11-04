COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man stabbed by a woman after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.

Local media outlets on Saturday identified the man as 26-year-old Alexander Bush.

Richland County Sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson says the teen was sleeping at her sister’s Columbia apartment around 9 p.m. Thursday when her sister’s boyfriend came into the room and started to attack her.

The girl ran across the hall to her mother’s apartment. Wilson says the mother and boyfriend, later identified as Bush, started to argue and then fight before the mom stabbed the man in the chest.

Authorities say Bush will be charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor when he is released from the hospital. Wilson says the mother will not be charged.