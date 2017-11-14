TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say administrators at a Florida junior high school found a gun and ammunition in a student’s backpack.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release says the 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Webb Middle School. He was charged with possessing a firearm on school property and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The report says Tampa police had forwarded a tip that the seventh-grader was selling drugs on school property and known to carry a gun. Administrators conducted a search and found an empty Diamondback Arms .380 semi-automatic pistol and two live rounds.