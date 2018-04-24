ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting while her three teenage children slept inside their home.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the bullets went through the walls of the home near Orlando early Tuesday. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators tell news outlets that deputies were called to the home around 2 a.m. The teenage boys told investigators they were sleeping when multiple gunshots rang out, hitting their house and striking their mother one time.

Police are searching for the gunman.

No further details were immediately available.