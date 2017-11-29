MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a disabled man they found wandering around a yard near Cross Plains.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the man was discovered in a yard along State Highway 14 shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing hospital scrub pants and one slipper. Schaffer described him as about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

She says the man is disabled and uncommunicative and deputies are looking for help identifying him and determining where he belongs. She says anyone with any information on him should call 911.