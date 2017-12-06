TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — Authorities say an 85-year-old man was found dead in his Louisiana home, and that his roommate has been charged.

Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joseph Lopinto tells news outlets that the man’s body had been inside the home for roughly a week before deputies found it Tuesday. He says the body had at least one stab wound to the torso.

Authorities say the man’s roommate, 46-year-old Krystal Behrens, was charged with second-degree murder.

Lopinto says Behrens has a mental illness, and that doctors were at the scene checking on her as part of her ongoing treatment when deputies arrived. The man’s family had asked deputies to conduct a wellness check.

Lopinto didn’t release the man’s name but says there are no other suspects.

It’s unclear if Behrens has a lawyer.