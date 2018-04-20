GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say the body of a man missing in South Carolina has been found.

Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sean Zukowsky says the body of 76-yea-rold Dale Hunter was found in some woods late Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say Hunter was last seen about midday April 5 at his home in Greenville County when he left for a walk.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said nearly 175 searchers from various agencies took part in the effort to find Hunter. Flood said the search also involved numerous dog teams, aircraft and drones.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is planned Friday to help determine how Hunter died.