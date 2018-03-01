SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the suburb of Surprise say they dealt with two separate cases of animal cruelty this week.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday after a homeowner reported a tenant abandoned nearly two dozen cats and two dogs upon eviction.

Investigators say they had to wear protective masks to endure the smell of large piles of feces and urine throughout the home.

Twenty-three cats and the two dogs were taken to an animal hospital.

Deputies say their owner was not present but will almost certainly face charges.

On Sunday, deputies responded after Surprise firefighters noticed a malnourished dog in a home with an injured back leg.

They say the 79-year-old owner, who said he couldn’t afford medical care, could face animal cruelty charges.

The dog is recovering at a hospital.