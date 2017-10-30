DENVER (AP) — Colorado sheriff’s deputies shot a former deputy outside the agency’s headquarters on Sunday night, killing him, officials said on Monday.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies said that the former deputy Mark Bidon backed his car into the area in front of the employee parking lot’s exit, according to a statement released by the office.

Media photos of the area show that the entrance to sheriff’s office headquarters parking area has a security gate.

A deputy noticed Bidon parked there, went to speak with him and saw he had a gun, the statement said. Two other deputies arrived “almost immediately,” and Bidon turned the gun toward them, the statement said.

“When the man turned the gun toward one of them, deputies discharged their weapons to stop the threat,” the statement said. “CPR was administered at the scene, without success.”

Bidon, 50, was a deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2000 until he resigned in 2010, according to the statement.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the names of the deputies involved. It’s not clear if any of the deputies worked with Bidon or why he resigned in 2010.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Julie Brooks said she couldn’t respond to those questions.

This is a difficult day for our entire agency,” Sheriff Dave Walcher said in a written statement. “Not only are we needing to support our deputies who have been involved in this critical incident, we also want to provide support to those employees who previously worked with the suspect and may be affected by these events.”

The statement says the deputies involved are on administrative leave or assigned to other duties while the shooting is reviewed. Arapahoe County is in the 18th Judicial District, which uses a critical response team to review shootings by law enforcement officers.