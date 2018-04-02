DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities charged a South Carolina woman who claimed she was an abused wife with murder after she shot her husband several times.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo says deputies did not see any injuries on 58-year-old Donna Leo or any signs of a struggle.
Bobo says deputies also have never been called to the home for a domestic problem.
Bobo says Leo told deputies she suffered many years of mental and physical abuse from her husband.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement that 64-year-old David Leo was dead when paramedics arrived.
Bobo said a woman called 911 around 11 a.m. Monday and told the operator she accidentally shot her husband twice.
Donna Leo is charged with murder. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.