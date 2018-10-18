BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared of responsibility Ada County Sheriff’s deputies who shot at a Nampa man before he broke into a home and set a fatal fire in Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office released a report Wednesday that says Pavel Florea had extremely high levels of methamphetamine when he also pointed a shotgun at deputies on Sept. 27, 2017.

Twin Falls Prosecutor Grant Loebs reviewed the report and found that Chris Matkin and Sage Hickam — the two deputies who fired a total of six rounds at Florea that night — and other deputies at the scene showed professionalism and courage as they risked their own lives to save others.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy determined Florea died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning, and the Ada County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a suicide.