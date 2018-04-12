BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in southwest Virginia has concluded that the fatal shooting of a man who pointed a shotgun at deputies was justified.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp released his findings in 34-year-old Nathan Curtis Castle’s death on Wednesday. Castle was shot during a traffic stop following a pursuit last month.

Slemp said criminal charges will not be filed against the officers who discharged their weapons.

Slemp’s report says Castle provoked an armed confrontation and pointed his shotgun at deputies, who acted in self-defense.

He declined to identify the officers out of concerns for their safety, saying Castle had “strong and documented ties to known criminal gangs.”