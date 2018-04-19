NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a child has been pulled from a pond in Florida and taken to a hospital.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the 1-year-old’s condition is unknown after being found Thursday at a house in New Port Richey. The sheriff’s office says an adult was watching the child and the apparent accident is being investigated.

Deputies say the child had wandered away and ended up in the pond behind the home.

The sheriff’s office had said the child was 3 years old. But, WFLA-TV cites a corrected statement from deputies as saying the child’s age is 19 months.

Deputies did not give further information.

___

