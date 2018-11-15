Share story

By
The Associated Press

SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities arrested a man on animal neglect charges after deputies served a search warrant at a home southwest of Portland and found dogs in crates that could barely walk.

KATU-TV reports deputies arrested Russell Fernandez Tuesday on six counts of animal neglect and one count of possessing dog fighting paraphernalia.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip in October about mistreated dogs after a woman brought two pit bull puppies from the suspect’s Sherwood property to an animal rescue organization in September.

Authorities say a veterinarian found the animals to be malnourished and that they had an abnormal gait likely from being kept in small cages.

Deputies on Tuesday seized four dogs, two donkeys and two goats along with paraphernalia commonly associated with dog fighting.

It wasn’t immediately known if Fernandez had a lawyer.

