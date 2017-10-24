TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend are facing murder charges in the shooting death of the girl’s adoptive father in a rural home 50 miles west of Phoenix.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies found 59-year-old John Norton dead inside the home in Tonopah on Monday.
A probable cause statement filed in court show deputies were suspicious of the girl’s story that her boyfriend showed up unannounced and forced his way into the home.
The girl eventually told deputies she was angry because Norton refused to let her boyfriend visit because of his age. The girl told deputies the couple planned to shoot Norton for three days.
Daniel Robert Stroh is charged with 1st degree murder. Court documents don’t list an attorney. The girl is also charged with 1st degree murder.