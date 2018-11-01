Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Johnny Depp has relisted his Kentucky horse farm with a lower asking price after his portfolio managers rejected an offer for the 42-acre (17-hectare) property.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the property — named “Betty Sue’s Family Farm” in honor of Depp’s late mother, is now listed for $1.6 million. That’s well below the $2.9 million Depp wanted when it was up for auction in August 2017.

The top bid at last year’s auction was $1.4 million from radio personality Rick Dees.

The farm near Keeneland racetrack is equipped with a 6,635-square-foot home with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and a four-car garage. It has two barns with 12 stalls and five paddocks.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Depp, an Owensboro, Kentucky, native and star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, first brought the property in 1995 for $950,000.

The Associated Press