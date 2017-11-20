TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials have signed a contract to move forward with the outsourcing of medical marijuana identification cards.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use has signed a contract with Veritec Solutions LLC, who they were planning to award a contract to last month. Automated Health Systems filed a protest over the process, but Surgeon General Celeste Phillip has filed an immediate award of a contract in order to avoid an immediate and serious danger to public health.

All but one of the 35 people hired by the Office of Medical Marijuana Use since June is working on processing identification cards. Since the passage of Amendment 2 last year, which expanded conditions that people could request cannabis, the office is seeing an average of 264 patients per day added to the registry.