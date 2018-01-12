DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo is getting ready to welcome a baby sloth.

The Denver Post reports the sloth will be the first offspring of Charlotte and Elliot, who were matched as part of a species survival program. Sloths have a 10-month gestation period, so the new arrival could come anytime now through late February.

Charlotte, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, is believed to be between seven and 10 months pregnant.

Visitors can spot her in one of the top corners of a room in Bird World, where she is expected to give birth.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com