DENVER (AP) — Denver Zoo officials have euthanized a 3-year-old Amur tiger that was suffering with leukemia.

The Denver Post reports the tiger named Martin began showing signs of illness on Oct. 22, and veterinarians conducted a blood transfusion with one of the zoo’s other tigers. Tests showed that Martin had an extremely aggressive form of leukemia, with cancer cells evident in his blood, bone marrow and spleen.

The tiger, which was put down Friday, was born in June 2014 at the Moscow Zoo and arrived in Denver on July 1. He was acclimating to his new surroundings and had not yet been unveiled to Denver Zoo visitors.

Martin’s medical records from Moscow did not reflect any significant health issues, and a pre-shipment exam in June was normal.

