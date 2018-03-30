DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo is welcoming a baby Sumatran orangutan who is named Cerah (Che-rah) after an Indonesian word that means “bright” and is often used to refer to sunshine.

The female primate was born Sunday to parents Nias and Berani, and the family is bonding away from prying eyes. Cerah should make her public debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.

She was conceived within a month after 29-year-old Nias and 25-year-old Berani were set up in July.

Zoo officials say Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered with a worldwide population of only about 14,600. Habitat loss is a major reason their population is declining.