DENVER (AP) — Two red panda cubs at the Denver Zoo have been named.

After a weeklong public vote, Denverites decided to name the twin male cubs Pabu and Sabal. Pabu means “puff ball” in Tibetan, and Sabal is an Indian name meaning “strong one.”

Other possible names included Peyton and Eli, after the football player brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, and Oolong and Chai, as in the types of tea.

The Denver Post reports the pandas were born Aug. 27, but they are still not available to see in public. They’re getting supplemental bottle feedings after a routine weighing revealed they were lighter than expected.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com