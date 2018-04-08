DENVER (AP) — The Denver Post Editorial Board is asking its hedge fund owner to reconsider its business strategy or sell the newspaper to someone who will support the newsroom, citing concerns that continuing cuts represent the “beginning of the end” of the city’s namesake newspaper.

The editorial ran on the front of Sunday’s opinion section, a day before more than two dozen staffers will be laid off.

It charged the New York City hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which owns Digital First Media, with reducing the amount and quality of the Post’s offerings while raising subscription rates in a growing city with educated residents “ready and able to afford great journalism should it be offered them.”

A message left at a phone number for Alden Global on Sunday was not immediately returned.