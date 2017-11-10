DENVER (AP) — Denver’s police chief says a man suspected of robbing a nearby bank was shot several times by a police officer in a crowded downtown area.
Chief Robert White said the officer had just come on duty in the 16th Street Mall area at 1 p.m. Friday when a citizen told him that a man had just robbed a bank. White said the officer approached the suspect in an alley, gave him several commands and fired his weapon several times.
White said a gun was found at the scene. He didn’t know if the robbery suspect took it out during the encounter.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His name wasn’t released.
White said the officer will be on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.