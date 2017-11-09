DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he shot an armed suspect in the face in September.
The Denver Post reported Thursday that Denver District Attorney Beth McCann ruled the officer was justified in shooting Sergio Casimiro-Mejia.
McCann says body camera footage demonstrates that the officer handled the “very scary and tense situation” well. She says by not firing additional shots, the officer prevented a far worse injury and probable death of Casimiro-Mejia.
Casimiro-Mejia was shot once in the cheek, with the bullet exiting through his neck. He surrendered after being shot.
Casimiro-Mejia was charged with first degree assault on a peace officer, menacing, motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of burglary tools.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com