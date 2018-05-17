Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Denver school officials are criticizing police for the way officers searched for a high school for a student wanted in a shooting.

The search happened April 24 at the largely-minority Rise Up Community School.

Principal Lucas Ketzer says he told officers the student wasn’t there but they went classroom by classroom searching for him. He says police pushed a teacher away from her classroom after she said she wouldn’t allow them to enter without a warrant and pulled a gun on a teacher who went out a back door looking for students.

Denver police say a school staffer confirmed the suspect’s presence and say no guns were drawn in the school.

The school district consented to the search but says it recognized that the experience was “traumatic” for students and staffers.

